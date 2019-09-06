Several RAW Promos Not Scripted, WWE’s Response To Inquiry

– According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the promos by Sasha Banks/Bayley/Rey Mysterio on this week’s WWE RAW were not fully scripted and were done with bullet points instead. There is reportedly a movement to go in this direction since guys like Kevin Owens and possibly Daniel Bryan have already being allowed to do promos with bullet points.

– TheWrap.com recently contacted WWE regarding the recent story of the writing positions for RAW/Smackdown being changed:

A rep for WWE issued this response to our questions for this story: “We don’t comment on employee matters.”