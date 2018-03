WWE Studios and HBO held a premiere screening on Thursday night for the Andre The Giant documentary at the Arclight in Hollywood, California.

Among those in attendance were Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, The Big Show, Rey Mysterio, Mark Henry, Hulk Hogan, Jimmy Hart, Gennady Golovkin, Larry Wilmore, Cary Elwes and NFL Network personality Scott Hanson. Interestingly, Triple H and Hulk Hogan were seen on the red carpet speaking to each other.