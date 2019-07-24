Several Top WWE Executives Unload Stock

With WWE set to announce their second-quarter financial earnings call on Thursday, several WWE executives unloaded stock earlier this week when the price was around $70.

Here is the list of SEC filings and what executives sold this week:

Vince McMahon: 2627 shares sold for $70.23

Triple H: 17563 shares sold for $70.23

Stephanie McMahon: 17681 shares sold for $70.23

George Barrios: 139175 shares sold for between $69.46 to $70.62

Kevin Dunn: 68628 shares sold for $70.23

Mark Kowal: 3845 shares sold for $70.23

Michelle Wilson: 65318 shares sold for $70.23