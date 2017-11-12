Several Wrestling Personalities Send Out Cryptic Tweets

Hulk Hogan, Austin Aries and Eric Bischoff have all sent out cryptic tweets in recent days. The timing has led some fans to speculate about these tweets possibly being related.

When it rains it pours. I️ will never say I’m bored again. Business is getting crazy off the chain. Better than ever, one more time around the block! Thank u God. I️ AM Grateful. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 10, 2017

Made perhaps the biggest decision of my life. 2018 isn’t going to be gold, it’s going to be Platinum. — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) November 11, 2017