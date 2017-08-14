Several Wrestling Stars Comment On Ric Flair’s Health Problems

As previously noted, Ric Flair was hospitalized for what was reported as as heart-related issues. Flair’s rep Melinda Morris Zanoni said Flair is “dealing with some tough medical issues” and asked for people to send prayers.

Several people in the wrestling industry have reacted to the news and here are a few of the messages:

