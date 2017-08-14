Several Wrestling Stars Comment On Ric Flair’s Health Problems

As previously noted, Ric Flair was hospitalized for what was reported as as heart-related issues. Flair’s rep Melinda Morris Zanoni said Flair is “dealing with some tough medical issues” and asked for people to send prayers.

Several people in the wrestling industry have reacted to the news and here are a few of the messages:

I saw @RicFlairNatrBoy before I flew to Boston yesterday

I can assure that he needs everyone's prayers and positive vibes. Thx in advance!! — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) August 14, 2017

Sending positive energy and prayers out to you Ric. We need The Nature Boy around for a long time! @LegacyTalentCEO @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/BFbz6YvB0D — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 14, 2017

Having hard time getting my mind off Ric Flair today. The respect he's always shown me is something that has always stayed w/me. 100% CLASS. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) August 14, 2017

I don't know the details or what @RicFlairNatrBoy needs, but God does and I pray that His will be done. @MsCharlotteWWE #KICKOUTRIC #OUDK — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 14, 2017

Thinking of them, too, and praying for Ric and his family. I don't know many tougher than him! We love you, Nature Boy💜 https://t.co/bcmRLIVeKu — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 14, 2017