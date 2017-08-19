Several WWE NXT Stars Struggle To Arrive In Brooklyn

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Several NXT stars were dealing with travel issues while heading to Brooklyn for the Takeover event. A Delta flight was reportedly delayed by almost 19 hours and a big portion of the crew did not arrive into the New York area until 2:00 AM this morning.

Several WWE stars commented on the situation:

