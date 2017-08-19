Several WWE NXT Stars Struggle To Arrive In Brooklyn

Several NXT stars were dealing with travel issues while heading to Brooklyn for the Takeover event. A Delta flight was reportedly delayed by almost 19 hours and a big portion of the crew did not arrive into the New York area until 2:00 AM this morning.

Several WWE stars commented on the situation:

So @Delta got kind of a big show tomorrow & would appreciate it immensely if you could send the rest of the crew at some point today. Cheers — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 19, 2017

Almost 19+ hours later but we have arrived. Told ya it wpuld take more than that to keep me from @wwenxt #NXTTakeOverBrooklyn — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) August 19, 2017