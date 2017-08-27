Several WWE Personalities React To The Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Fight

Several WWE personalities reacted to the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight. Here are some of the responses:

I didn't get to do it on the broadcast so MAMMA MIA! THANK YOU! Congrats @FloydMayweather & MAD RESPECT @TheNotoriousMMA 👊🙏 #MoneyFight — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) August 27, 2017

Congrats to both @TheNotoriousMMA and @FloydMayweather on doing something no man has done before…#RESPECT — Triple H (@TripleH) August 27, 2017