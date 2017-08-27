Several WWE Personalities React To The Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Fight

Several WWE personalities reacted to the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight. Here are some of the responses:
I didn't get to do it on the broadcast so MAMMA MIA! THANK YOU! Congrats @FloydMayweather & MAD RESPECT @TheNotoriousMMA 👊🙏 #MoneyFight
— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) August 27, 2017
Congrats to both @TheNotoriousMMA and @FloydMayweather on doing something no man has done before…#RESPECT
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 27, 2017
EVERYONE WON TONIGHT – @FloydMayweather @TheNotoriousMMA , boxing, MMA, @ufc … @WWE as well; did you HEAR that call from @mauroranallo?!👍 pic.twitter.com/aG9FOoMMoi
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 27, 2017
Boxing is boring. Watch pro wrestling.
— Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) August 27, 2017