Several WWE Stars Comment On WWE Holding First-Ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Following the announcement from Stephanie McMahon during this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network that WWE will be holding the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match on January 28th, 2018 at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Several WWE main roster stars and NXT talents, as well as former names who previously worked for the company, offered their thoughts on the historic announcement.

The @WWE Women’s division has evolved, shattered glass ceilings, broken down barriers, inspired men and women around the world…and has made history w/ every single opportunity. I’m ready, we’re ALL ready for the 1st Women’s #RoyalRumble Match ever. #Proud — Triple H (@TripleH) December 19, 2017

Smash glass ceilings and make @WWE history! Be so good they can't ignore you. So stoked for these women #RoyalRumble #NotJustBoysFun 🙌🏼 — Amy Dumas (@AmyDumas) December 19, 2017

What a historic evening! The women just keep breaking barriers at @WWE January 28th 2018 the 1st ever Women’s Royal Rumble! I’m screaming! N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) December 19, 2017

The Harts have been a part of many #RoyalRumble matches and I’m ecstatic to hear that the women of both #Raw and #SDLive get to show everyone what WE can do. I can’t wait to be a part of history. 🙏 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 19, 2017

The FIRST @WWENXT Women’s Champion. I won the #DivasChampionship on my FIRST night. And I will, I swear, I WILL become the FIRST woman ever to win the #RoyalRumble match. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 19, 2017

So grateful for the first ever women's #RoyalRumble ! Thankful we can make history & see the fruit of so many women paving the way. It will be #RAVISHING 💋💪🏽👠 — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) December 19, 2017

I am so ready for this. EVERY. SINGLE. WOMAN. is ready for this. Get ready for a show, Philly. #RoyalRumble is going to be F-a-b-u-l-o-u-s. — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) December 19, 2017

😱😱😱 this is AMAZING & makes me incredibly happy ❤️ https://t.co/nWuZJSgBKk — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) December 19, 2017