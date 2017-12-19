Several WWE Stars Comment On WWE Holding First-Ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Following the announcement from Stephanie McMahon during this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network that WWE will be holding the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match on January 28th, 2018 at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Several WWE main roster stars and NXT talents, as well as former names who previously worked for the company, offered their thoughts on the historic announcement.

