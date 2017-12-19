Several WWE Stars Comment On WWE Holding First-Ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Following the announcement from Stephanie McMahon during this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network that WWE will be holding the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match on January 28th, 2018 at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
Several WWE main roster stars and NXT talents, as well as former names who previously worked for the company, offered their thoughts on the historic announcement.
The @WWE Women’s division has evolved, shattered glass ceilings, broken down barriers, inspired men and women around the world…and has made history w/ every single opportunity.
I’m ready, we’re ALL ready for the 1st Women’s #RoyalRumble Match ever. #Proud
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 19, 2017
Smash glass ceilings and make @WWE history! Be so good they can't ignore you. So stoked for these women #RoyalRumble #NotJustBoysFun 🙌🏼
— Amy Dumas (@AmyDumas) December 19, 2017
What a historic evening! The women just keep breaking barriers at @WWE January 28th 2018 the 1st ever Women’s Royal Rumble! I’m screaming! N
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) December 19, 2017
The Harts have been a part of many #RoyalRumble matches and I’m ecstatic to hear that the women of both #Raw and #SDLive get to show everyone what WE can do. I can’t wait to be a part of history. 🙏
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 19, 2017
The FIRST @WWENXT Women’s Champion. I won the #DivasChampionship on my FIRST night. And I will, I swear, I WILL become the FIRST woman ever to win the #RoyalRumble match.
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 19, 2017
Wow the first ever @WWE women's #RoyalRumble … Interesting #MythRises #Shenom
— Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) December 19, 2017
So grateful for the first ever women's #RoyalRumble ! Thankful we can make history & see the fruit of so many women paving the way. It will be #RAVISHING 💋💪🏽👠
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) December 19, 2017
I am so ready for this. EVERY. SINGLE. WOMAN. is ready for this. Get ready for a show, Philly. #RoyalRumble is going to be F-a-b-u-l-o-u-s.
— MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) December 19, 2017
😱😱😱 this is AMAZING & makes me incredibly happy ❤️ https://t.co/nWuZJSgBKk
— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) December 19, 2017
So happy for the Women past & present of the @WWE. What a journey it has been & now history will be made. 👏 👏 #FirstEver #WomensRoyalRumble
— Peyton Royce (@WWEPeytonRoyce) December 19, 2017
Hmmm😏😏… the bEST news ever.
First ever Women's #RoyalRumble https://t.co/2H9qEUyEzH
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) December 19, 2017