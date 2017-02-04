Several WWE Superstars Removed From Tonight’s WrestleMania Andre The Giant Battle Royal

The fourth edition of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place tonight at WrestleMania 33 as Superstars from Raw, SmackDown LIVE and NXT battle to claim the contest’s iconic trophy.

Last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE, WWE advertised 30 Superstars for the annual brawl. WWE then announced NXT Superstars Tian Bing and Killian Dain for the contest.

WWE.com’s updated list of Superstars for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal has 25 competitors listed, so with the addition of Bing and Dain, seven names had been removed from the original line-up.

Those names are Titus O’Neil, Sin Cara, The Ascension, Kalisto and The Vaudevillians, who are no longer advertised for the match.

Here is the updated list of 25 participants:

Sami Zayn, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, R-Truth, Primo, Epico, Curtis Axel, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Mark Henry, Tian Bing, and Killian Dain.