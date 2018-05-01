Several WWE Superstars Show Support For Kane On Social Media

“Kane” Glenn Jacobs looks to be voted in as Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee today (May 1, 2018). As seen below, several WWE Superstars have shown their support for the former WWE Champion on social media.

Hello #Knoxville !! Tomorrow is the election! :

Please get out and vote for @GlennJacobsTN#KnoxCounty#JacobsForMayor #TogetherWeWin

There is no one that cares more about his community than GLENN! He will fight for you. — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) April 30, 2018

Tomorrow is the BIG DAY FOR @GlennJacobsTN In the Mayoral Race in #KnoxCounty Please get out and Vote for a Man who is not only A Great @WWE Legend, but A Man Of CHARACTER and INTEGRITY which will Never get Old to me!! Go Vote #JacobsForMayor #TogetherWeWin pic.twitter.com/keQ8Wbt4km — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) April 30, 2018

Good luck to my friend @KaneWWE @GlennJacobsTN tomorrow. If you are in Knox County go and vote tomorrow May 1st for Glenn. Good things are in store for Knox County. #JacobsforMayor #TogetherWeWin — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) April 30, 2018

Tomorrow Is The Big Day For My Good Friend Glenn Jacobs! He Is Running For Mayor Of Knoxville So Go Out And Vote For Him Tomorrow! He Is A Very Respected Man Who Will Do Great Things For The City Of Knoxville! #knoxcounty #jacobsformayor #togetherwewin @GlennJacobsTN pic.twitter.com/kzcnsl4mX0 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 30, 2018