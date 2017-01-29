john-cena5

Several WWE Twitter Accounts Hacked

Published On 01/29/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

The Twitter accounts of John Cena, Triple H, WWE Universe, WrestleMania, WWE NXT and WWE Network accounts were all hacked Saturday night.

The Hacker group Ourmine issued an statement to Mashable claiming that they are responsible for the hack and noted that all the accounts are linked to one WWE employee.

“We just hacked it using the head of WWE social media account,” the representative said. “It is linked to all of WWE Superstars accounts — Twitter and Facebook.”

