Sexting Storyline Involving Maryse and More, SmackDown Female Star Almost Moved To RAW In The Superstar Shake-Up

– According to Dave Meltzer in this week’s issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, many of the roster moves made in the WWE Superstar Shake-up were last minute decisions.

One of those last minute decisions involved the women’s division as WWE had at one point planned to shift Carmella from SmackDown LIVE to Raw. WWE, however, nixed the idea late and decided to move Mickie James to Raw to give the brand a veteran hand.

Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss to Raw and Charlotte Flair to SmackDown LIVE weren’t last minute decisions as WWE planned to have them shift brands last week.

– This Wednesday’s all-new episode of Total Divas on E! will feature a sexting storyline involving Maryse and other WWE Superstars.

Here is the synopsis for the episode:

“Group Sext: Trinity and Renee get fed up with Lana’s behavior and an epic fight ensues; Maryse accidentally sends a nude selfie to a bunch of WWE Superstars; Brie debates if she wants to have a kid.”

Also, here is a brief video preview of the episode.