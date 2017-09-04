Sexy Star Issues Detailed Statement On Rosemary Incident

Sexy Star issued a detailed statement on Twitter regarding her side of the incident with Rosemary at the TripleMania event. Here is what she wrote which was translated to English:

First of all, I want to thank the people who have been with me these days, who have become a nightmare and one of the most difficult moments of my career and my personal life.

As some of you know, last Saturday, August 26th, I was present at the TRIPLEMANIA XXV event, at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico, to fulfill a championship fight, from the company AAA, which I contract as an independent, to reuse the mask of Sexy Star, a character I’ve worked with for 11 years.

At first I was informed that this championship would be REINA DE REINAS in a hand in hand with one of the Mexican women who belongs to the company of fights, but missing a few days for the event, I was informed that they would include two more fighters , among them a North American woman belonging to the company Global Force Wrestling, that AAA company contracted as an outsider, which, as far as I am aware, had never fought in Mexico or at least never for the Mexican company and which I met minutes before going up to fulfill the struggle, for which I am contracted.

As I have done for more than ten years, when I arrived at the place, I approached those who would participate in the fight, in order to coordinate the spectacle that we would present to the public, and those responsible for the event (AAA Wrestling) who indicated with precision, what would happen in combat.

As it is my custom and especially when I am going to fight with someone with whom I have not worked and more being an extraditionist, I asked him if he felt good with what we would present or if he wanted to change something, to feel more secure above the ring, with me, know that I always do so, with the idea of protecting from any incident those who work with me and myself, not only for ethics and for the values that in my house have taught me, which include companionship, but because I have always had the awareness of the danger that we run all those who work in the fight, be it our first comat or the number one hundred. I want to clarify that she never asked me to verify or mark what we would present, something that is always important for me, so I assumed that she knew and would have control of everything that we would do. Being the AAA Talent Coordinator who gives the “ok” to go up without performing the fight without a previous approach.

The time comes for the fight, I went up to the pancracio to perform the spectacle that I have usually presented to the combative audience, for many years, in the same way, with the same energy and delivery, with the same style and fury that has characterized ” Sexy Star “in absolutely all her bouts.

The struggle came to an end, when I surrendered to the American woman, with the punishment that was indicated to me, which was selected for being, in the range of dangerousness one of the lowest level, and which I have repeatedly applied and I have been applied – a punishment that as I repeat, in the range of danger is one of the least risk, at least it has always been.

At the end of the show and after the foreign woman went down by her own foot, and without the need for any medical assistance, the usual protocol was followed, I handed the belt to Martha Villalobos, whom I certainly admire deeply and who even taught me a lot in my first approaches to this sport, that I love with all my heart and that has cost me, injuries, sacrifices and that has forced me to be constant in my preparation to strengthen my body and to withstand falls, bad postures – few know the secrets of the fight and if in this letter I reveal some, it is for security to my intregrity, out of respect for the career that has given me so much in the professional and personal, I do not think to punctuate more, just say that those who have preserved their career with ups and downs, with falls and raised, with injuries and bleeding, understand what I mean.

After twenty minutes and finished the protocol of the delivery of the belt, go down to dressing rooms where he was approached by people in charge of Global Force Wrestling and who has a working relationship with the AAA company, who claimed in the language of their country, an alleged injury to the fighter I surrendered, something that surprised me, since as I reiterate, she went down without anyone from the ring.

Immediately, not only because of ethics, but because I worked, I went to see that she was well, and I found her talking to another companion, standing in the production monitoring room, with only an ice pack on her elbow. There was no paramedic or person attending the gun was found on a stretcher – security protocol taken when there is a suspected suspected lesion – it is more I was not even seated, that gave me peace of mind because from my own eyes I saw that it was not bad, that he had not hurt himself. Then the AAA talent coordinator reiterated that everything was fine, so I would leave the place of my husband’s hand, with the peace and security that everything was fine and without any indication of Mr. Dorian Roldan, owner of the company AAA, who I want to assume, had there been any problem, would not have allowed me to go without clarifying some kind of situation.

You also have to know that I never received a medical part and there is no x-ray that shows, some type of injury in which was my companion of fight.

I do not worry about the situation, because with repeat myself with my own eyes, I saw that she was not injured, I did not suppose, I found it to the very fact that she was not attended by paramedics, nor was she transferred and much less used medical equipment or stretcher, as when someone is injured. In my career I have suffered injuries and myself have been victims of accidents and believe me, there was none of that, that night in TRIPLEMANIA XXV, after the fight for the championship REINA DE REINAS.

The next day I began to receive in social networks a series of cybernetic attacks, which included a letter with aggressions, written by the American woman, where she affirmed only in text, without showing any photograph or medical part and already in her country of residence, even without giving the face or voice, that I had intentionally injured her.

The harassment in social networks, was growing and also came from bloggers and media, who were not in the place, who did not cover the event, media that do not even work in Mexico, media that had no qualms about enzcetizing their note with words like “dislocates the shoulder purposely” others “breaks the arm intentionally” affirming the alleged injury, having only as a reference the letter raised to Twitter by the US and the video of the end of the fight from various angles, where in no time is observed to the injured woman, and on the contrary she is seen to get out of the ring by her own foot and using her hands. Some even ensured that the punishment is done badly and intentionally, raising the hip something that is not in the video. Many media and columnists of the network, even did not agree and mentioned that the injury that had suffered the fighter was in the shoulder, elbow in elbow and others in full arm.

I clarify that in the video that circulates on the internet, I only see myself impersonating Sexy Star doing the punishment, with the same energy and fury that characterizes the character, in the same way and with the same force in the surrender, without loosing until second after marking the referendum, as has always been done by Sexy Star. I can testify that this punishment I have done on other occasions exactly the same in time and strength. other companeras, even recently in one of the fight of Sexy Star, in the American series in which I currently participate, I assure you that the companion who received this punishment on that occasion, I can verify, that I did not suffer any injury, because as I insist, is one of the punishments, which in the range of danger is one of the less risky, at least in the Mexican fight, and that I have never used it to harm anyone at all.

Last August 30th I have been 11 years in wrestling, a sport to which I have given my life and my body, without being figurative, body that has damages, because in this sport, if you make a career as I have had the blessing to do, you do not save … to the fight I always had respect, respect that I begin to exercise deside that I take the body of my partner or companion whom I have always cared for without exception and will continue doing, regardless the nationality or that know or not, much of this sport, that respect I inherit not only from my parents, I inherit it from my teachers and professors, people with dynasties in Mexican wrestling, where this sport was born, and I am sure that my teachers can speak and sustain, that I have never neglected any companion or companion.

Out of respect and love to my teachers and to my followers, who have given me their love and to whom I owe my career and who, know me perfectly, I dedicate these letters, which are the only ones that deserve to have the testimony of what really happened , but above all I dedicate it to Sexy Star, a character that was loaned to me and many people, with honor, honesty, respect, dedication and passion, I have defended and carried for 11 years, the same values that belong to my Sweet Maria Garcia Rivas and I will not let anyone, with versions not supported by evidence, discredit.