WrestleCade, which is a promotion based in North Carolina, has pulled Sexy Star from their event this November due to her going into business for herself and injuring Rosemary at the AAA TripleMania XXV pay-per-view on Saturday night. You can read their statement below:

Our official statement regarding Sexy Star & her scheduled appearance during #WrestleCade Weekend. pic.twitter.com/t5wBIim3wc — WrestleCade (@WrestleCade) August 28, 2017