Sexy Star Says She Helped Influence The WWE Revolution

In an interview with The Roman Show, Sexy Star was asked if winning the Lucha Underground title helped influence the WWE women’s revolution:

“I personally think that yes,” she said. “WWE took notice. I am proud that they gave me that opportunity as a woman, as a Mexican and as a warrior. I felt they (WWE) found out that that had a big buzz all over the world. I think it inspired them to act.”

“I would love to join WWE. I am opened.”

“As a Mexican, I know WWE has a different type of wrestling. It is the number one. I think it would be the only thing missing for me. I would love to.”

“Can you imagine me versus Ronda Rousey in the WWE or the cage?”