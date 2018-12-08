Sgt. Slaughter Supports WWE’s Decision To Hold Crown Jewel Event

TMZ recently caught with WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter where he defended the WWE over their decision to move forward with the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event that took place last month at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and aired on their streaming service, WWE Network.

Although there was public backlash over WWE going forward with the show despite the fact that it was reported the Saudi Arabian government ordered the murder of Jamal journalist Jamal Khashoggi, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon thought this was the best course of action.

The WWE Legend stated that WWE is an entertainment company as well as has nothing to do with politics.

“Oh same way. We’re an entertainment company. We’re not anything to do with politics, and we’re basically there to entertain everybody. Not only just the American people, but people all over the world. That’s what we do for a living, and that’s what makes our company so great.”

H/T to Fightful.com for the transcript