Shane “Hurricane” Helms Addresses WWE Signing Reports

During his recent podcast, Shane “Hurricane” Helms commented on reports that he signed with WWE in a Producer role:

“Regardless of the online rumors, I wasn’t taken away from Ring of Honor. Everything I did there was on a day by day basis, there was never a contract. We agreed on some dates and I fulfilled them. Every single experience I had there was a positive one, and there was no heat there. I love Ring of Honor – a lot of good guys there and I love that locker room.”

“There’s a bunch of dates I’ve already committed too, and WWE is gonna let me finish them. They’re gonna let me do them all, so if you’re a promoter listening to this and you booked me, don’t worry, I’ll be there. Does it mean that Hurricane will pop up in WWE sometime? You never know. You just never know.”