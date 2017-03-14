Shane McMahon Announces New WrestleMania 33 Match
"@AJStylesOrg says he doesn't have an opponent at @WrestleMania…HE DOES NOW!" – @shanemcmahon #SDLive pic.twitter.com/rLKGFtqq5p
— WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2017
As seen above, Shane McMahon closed tonight’s WWE SmackDown by announcing that AJ Styles now has an opponent for WrestleMania 33 – the SmackDown Commissioner himself. This comes after the brutal backstage attack earlier during the show.
Below is the updated WrestleMania 33 card coming out of SmackDown:
Hosts: The New Day
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt
Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title
Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins and others TBA
Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker
John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles