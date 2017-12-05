Shane McMahon Backstage At RAW, Rapper’s WWE Return, Samir Singh On What Triple H Said After His Tryout

– SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon was backstage at Monday’s episode of RAW in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, according to PWInsider. No word yet on why Shane was backstage but he may have flown into California earlier than usual to be at Tuesday morning’s Tribute to The Troops tapings in San Diego.

– As PWMania.com reported, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who has appeared on WWE television in the past and provided a few theme songs for pay-per-view events, will be performing at WWE’s Tribute to The Troops special from Naval Base San Diego in California. MGK will be performing his new “Home” single. As noted, WWE will tape the Troops Tribute Tuesday morning before SmackDown airs later in the night from the same city. He tweeted the following on the performance:

going to be performing our new song “Home” for the first time in front of our soldiers at the @WWE Tribute to the Troops.. tune in 12/14 on USA 🔥🎵🏠 — Young Gunner (@machinegunkelly) December 5, 2017

– Samir Singh talks about Triple H to hype The Game’s match with Jinder Mahal at the WWE Supershow live event in New Delhi next Saturday night in the video below. Singh revealed how Triple H suggested they go to Bollywood following their WWE tryout matches and how getting into Bollywood led to Triple H signing them for the Cruiserweight Classic, then the roster. Singh also speaks about Mahal and how they belong with him. He goes on to say The Modern Day Maharaja will reign supreme over Triple H in India, where he will be the underdog and they will show Triple H why they are the new “Games” in town.