Shane McMahon And Daniel Bryan On The WrestleMania 33 WWE Title Match, AJ Styles, Fans On SmackDown

– As noted, AJ Styles defeated Luke Harper to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Bray Wyatt on this week’s SmackDown. However, AJ vs. Wyatt has not been confirmed for WrestleMania 33 because Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton later turned on Wyatt and announced that he’s coming for Wyatt and the title at WrestleMania 33. For what it’s worth, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan mentioned on Talking Smack that they do not have a #1 contender right now.

Styles later appeared on Talking Smack to tell Bryan and Shane McMahon to make the right decision in regards to the WrestleMania main event. Shane said they have a lot to discuss but AJ insisted he’s wrestling Wyatt in the main event of WrestleMania. Shane told Renee that they have a lot of work to do when asked about making a decision on the match. Video from AJ’s appearance on Talking Smack can be seen below.

