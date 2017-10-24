Shane McMahon Leads RAW Beatdown (Video), 205 Live Title Match Announced, Asuka

– After making her main roster debut at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view, Asuka remains undefeated after picking up another win over Emma in her Monday night debut on tonight’s RAW, which was a rematch from TLC. Asuka is video from that match.

– Kalisto will receive his rematch from new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore on this week’s WWE 205 Live episode.

– The closing segment of tonight’s WWE RAW in Green Bay was supposed to have General Manager Kurt Angle announce the 5 male Superstars that would represent the red brand in the men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match at the November pay-per-view. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon appeared instead and brought about a dozen SmackDown Superstars with him, including SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya and WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin. The blue brand then ran wild through the backstage area, taking out several RAW Superstars to send a message ahead of the big Survivor Series pay-per-view. Below are photos and videos from the angle: