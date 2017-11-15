Shane McMahon On RAW Invading SmackDown, Fans On War Games, SmackDown Top 10

– Above are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Charlotte, NC.
– WWE has a new poll asking fans who will win the two-ring main event of Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event. As of this writing, 44% voted for The Undisputed Era while 34% voted for NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY and the rest voted for the team of Roderick Strong & The Authors of Pain.
– SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon tweeted the following today on the big RAW invasion angle on last night’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown:
Ooooffff!
I can't say I'm surprised #Raw made a last minute strike…but expect your receipt on Sunday. #TeamBlue #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/Mt0jX4AwdS
— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 15, 2017