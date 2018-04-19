Shane McMahon Pays Tribute To Bruno Sammartino, WWE Releases Free Match

– WWE Hall of Famer and two-time WWWF Champion Bruno Sammartino passed away at the age of 82 on Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh, PA after he was recently hospitalized. Shane McMahon posted the following on Twitter to pay tribute to the legend:

Bruno Sammartino is and will always be iconic. A true champion and a real life superhero to me growing up. God speed Bruno. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) April 19, 2018

– WWE’s YouTube channel has posted another free match. This time, it’s the 2012 Royal Rumble match, which you can watch here: