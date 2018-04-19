Shane McMahon Pays Tribute To Bruno Sammartino, WWE Releases Free Match

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– WWE Hall of Famer and two-time WWWF Champion Bruno Sammartino passed away at the age of 82 on Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh, PA after he was recently hospitalized. Shane McMahon posted the following on Twitter to pay tribute to the legend:

– WWE’s YouTube channel has posted another free match. This time, it’s the 2012 Royal Rumble match, which you can watch here:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR