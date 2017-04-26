shane-mcmahon8

Shane McMahon Suspends Baron Corbin For Talking Smack Attack

Published On 04/26/2017

As noted, Baron Corbin attacked Sami Zayn on last night’s edition of Talking Smack. Video from the segment is above.

WWE announced today that SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon has suspended Corbin for one week. Shane tweeted the following:

