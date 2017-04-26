Shane McMahon Suspends Baron Corbin For Talking Smack Attack

As noted, Baron Corbin attacked Sami Zayn on last night’s edition of Talking Smack. Video from the segment is above.

WWE announced today that SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon has suspended Corbin for one week. Shane tweeted the following:

It is never acceptable for an athlete in any sport to put their hands on an official, @WWE is no exception. @BaronCorbinWWE actions… — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) April 26, 2017