Shane McMahon Undergoes Successful Surgery

WWE.com posted the following today, revealing that WWE SmackDown! Live Commissioner Shane McMahon underwent successful hernia surgery last Friday in New York City. You can check out WWE’s statement below:

Shane McMahon undergoes successful hernia surgery

Smackdown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon underwent a successful hernia surgery last Friday in New York, N.Y. McMahon is currently resting at home, but he’s feeling well and is excited to get back to work on Smackdown LIVE. Stay with WWE.com as more information on Shane’s condition becomes available.