Shane McMahon Wrestling At WrestleMania 33?, Backstage News On John Cena’s Match

In regards to WrestleMania 33 plans for current WWE Champion John Cena, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio how the impression is that Cena’s WrestleMania match “wouldn’t be celebrated” and that it’s “not necessarily good news,” according to a source.

Cena is set to defend the WWE Title inside the Elimination Chamber next month. Bray Wyatt is rumored to win that match to set up Wyatt vs. Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton at WrestleMania but that has not been confirmed.

There are also rumors of AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33. While those rumors have not been confirmed, that match has been discussed by WWE officials.