Shane McMahon – WWE Update, Monday’s RAW Viewership Drops

– Shane McMahon, who was recently written out of WWE storylines, was spotted arriving in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the WWE Crown Jewel festivities.

Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon arriving in Riyadh ahead of WWE Crown Jewel. Is Shane going to intervene himself in the ‘Best In The World’ match? Thanks to @OGhalayini for the video. pic.twitter.com/HexcM05voj — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) October 29, 2019

– This week’s WWE RAW drew 2.133 million viewers. Last week’s RAW drew 2.342 million viewers and RAW from 10/29/18 drew 2.472 million viewers. Here were the hourly numbers:

2.326

2.146

1.928