Shane McMahon – WWE Update, Monday’s RAW Viewership Drops

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Shane McMahon, who was recently written out of WWE storylines, was spotted arriving in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the WWE Crown Jewel festivities.

– This week’s WWE RAW drew 2.133 million viewers. Last week’s RAW drew 2.342 million viewers and RAW from 10/29/18 drew 2.472 million viewers. Here were the hourly numbers:

2.326
2.146
1.928

