Shane McMahon’s Big Elbow Drop To AJ Styles, NFL Player At SmackDown, Fans On SD Live

– Shane McMahon, sporting a shiner from last week’s car window attack from AJ Styles, closed Tuesday night’s WWE SmackDown with a top rope elbow through the announce table to Styles. As noted, the two will do battle at WrestleMania 33 on April 2nd. Above is video of Shane’s latest stunt.

– NFL player Rob Gronkowski of The New England Patriots was sitting ringside for Tuesday night’s SmackDown in Uncasville, CT. Gronk’s good friend Mojo Rawley did not wrestle on tonight’s broadcast but as noted, he did defeat Curt Hawkins in the dark match. Mojo celebrated with Gronk after the win.

– As seen below, 64% of fans on Twitter gave Tuesday night’s SmackDown a thumbs up with over 2000 votes: