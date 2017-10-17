Shane McMahon’s Return Announced, Brock Lesnar Responding To Jinder Mahal, Gable & Benjamin

– No word yet on when #1 contenders Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable will get their title shot from SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos but the two teams faced off in a backstage segment with Renee Young on tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Seattle. Above is video from that segment.

– SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon will return to TV on next week’s SmackDown episode from Milwaukee. This will be Shane’s first appearance since losing the main event of WWE’s Hell In a Cell pay-per-view to Kevin Owens a few weeks back. Also announced for next week’s SmackDown is AJ Styles vs. Sunil Singh.

– As noted, tonight’s SmackDown in Seattle saw WWE Champion Jinder Mahal issue a Survivor Series challenge to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The Beast and Paul Heyman will be on Monday’s RAW from Green Bay to respond to the challenge.

