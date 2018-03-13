Shane McMahon’s WrestleMania 34 Announcement Revealed

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live in Indianapolis, IN at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on the USA Network, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced that Kevin Owens will wrestle Sami Zayn in a singles match at WrestleMania 34.

McMahon also announced that he will take an indefinite leave as commissioner.

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured. Here is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar © vs. Roman Reigns

Mixed Tag Team Match: Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

WWE Title Match: AJ Styles © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Alexa Bliss © vs. TBA

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair © vs. Asuka

WWE Intercontinental Title Triple Threat Match: The Miz © vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match: Cesaro & Sheamus © vs. Braun Strowman

Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal

Singles Match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn