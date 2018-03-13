Shane McMahon’s WrestleMania 34 Announcement Revealed

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live in Indianapolis, IN at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on the USA Network, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced that Kevin Owens will wrestle Sami Zayn in a singles match at WrestleMania 34.
McMahon also announced that he will take an indefinite leave as commissioner.
WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured. Here is the updated card:
WWE Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar © vs. Roman Reigns
Mixed Tag Team Match: Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon
WWE Title Match: AJ Styles © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Alexa Bliss © vs. TBA
WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair © vs. Asuka
WWE Intercontinental Title Triple Threat Match: The Miz © vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins
WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match: Cesaro & Sheamus © vs. Braun Strowman
Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal
Singles Match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn