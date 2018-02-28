Shane Strickland Returning At Upcoming PROGRESS Wrestling Show

PROGRESS Wrestling have announced that Shane Strickland will be in action at their Chapter 66 event at the Pontchartrain Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana during WrestleMania weekend on April 6th.



PROGRESS World Champion Travis Banks, PROGRESS Atlas Champion WALTER, PROGRESS Women’s Champion Toni Storm, PROGRESS Tag Team Champions Mark Haskins & Jimmy Havoc, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, Flash Morgan Webster, Zack Gibson, James Drake, Austin Theory, Jack Sexsmith and Jinny are slated to appear.