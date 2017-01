Shaquille O’Neal indicated on Instagram that he has begun his training for his rumored match against The Big Show at WrestleMania 33. While WWE has yet to make the match official, it has been reported that Vince McMahon has locked in three matches that will take place at the event and Show vs. Shaq is one of them.

I'm coming for you BIG SHOW A video posted by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:15am PST