Shawn Michaels Appearing At WWE UK Event Next Month – Details

The following was sent to us:

WWE Breaking: Shawn Michaels returns to Royal Albert Hall on June 18

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will return to the iconic venue where he fought in the first-ever WWE match to take place at the Royal Albert Hall in 1991, appearing at the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament at the historic arena on Monday, June 18, alongside Triple H.

Michaels and his Rockers tag team partner Marty Jannetty took on The Nasty Boys in the opening match of the Battle Royal at the Royal Albert Hall event, which was screened live in the U.K. on Sky Movies Plus, and is available on-demand in its entirety on the award-winning WWE Network. The 1991 event is symbolic for WWE fans in the U.K., as the year marks the start of 27 consecutive years of live events in the British Isles.

Now, members of the WWE Universe attending the WWE U.K. Championship Tournament event on June 18 can celebrate this historic occasion alongside HBK himself.

Currently a coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., Michaels will be sure to share his experience with competitors from Great Britain, Ireland and beyond, having appeared at three of the five WWE live events held at the landmark arena to date.

As if HBK’s return to the Royal Albert Hall wasn’t enough, WWE fans can look forward to an appearance from Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative and the driving force behind the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament.

Triple H also appeared at the 147-year-old venue in October 1995 on the Full Metal Tour, the most recent WWE event to be held in the building opened in 1871 by Queen Victoria.

The WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament at the Royal Albert Hall on June 18 will feature competitors vying to earn an opportunity to challenge WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne the following night inside London’s most famous venue.

The BruiserWeight will also be in action on June 18, teaming with Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate & Trent Seven) to face NXT’s Undisputed ERA.

In addition to Dunne’s title defense against the tournament winner, the event on Tuesday, June 19, will feature three NXT championship matches, including an NXT North American Championship Match, an NXT Women’s Championship Match and an NXT Tag Team Championship Match, as well as a tag team match pitting NXT Champion Aleister Black & Ricochet against Velveteen Dream & EC3.

Tickets to see HBK at the Royal Albert Hall are available now at www.bookingsdirect.com and www.livenation.co.uk.