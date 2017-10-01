Shawn Michaels On If He Will Be In The Rumble (Video), Backstage Chris Jericho Photo, Fans On RAW

– This Fallout video from last night’s RAW features WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels talking to Mike Rome about his appearance. Michaels plugs “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” and says it’s always fun to come back and visit RAW. Rome asks about a possible appearance in the Royal Rumble match in San Antonio, and Shawn says he may come by and visit but he wants to continue to show people how to stay retired:

– As seen below, 51% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s WWE RAW a thumbs up with over 2300 votes:

– New WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho tweeted the following backstage photo after RAW went off the air: