Shawn Michaels Reveals He Turned Down WWE WrestleMania Match With AJ Styles

In an interview with Sam Roberts, Shawn Michaels revealed that WWE did approach him about doing a match with AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 33 but he turned it down. Michaels felt like he was breaking some news to Roberts and didn’t know if he should.

He noted, “I could’ve had that match. They did not have an opponent for AJ at Wrestlemania.”

He added, “I wish that young man was here 10 years ago, I really do. I think he’s very talented.”

Michaels said that he thinks AJ will have “a pretty decent match” with Shane McMahon at Wrestlemania.

You can check out the podcast below. The portion about AJ starts around 41:40.