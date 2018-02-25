Shawn Michaels Speaks On The Young Bucks Potentially Going To WWE, Performance Center, More

The following was sent to us:

Shawn Michaels Talks About The Young Bucks and Why He Would Want Them To Come to the WWE: I have met them {Young Bucks} but it was a pretty brief encounter but you know I hear great things about them, you know phenomenal workers and that Kenny Omega kid. I get it that people don’t wanna be part of the WWE for one reason or another …and I totally 100 percent understand that … I just want the most talented guys that are doing this line of work to be able to do it in a place where they can reap the most rewards. There are people that think they are making a phenomenal living away from the WWE and I have no doubt that they are but I still hope there comes a day where all these guys will come to the WWE and have the opportunity to do it on a bigger stage. I enjoy the world being able to appreciate what is we do. And if you can do it at a phenomenal level, I’d like everybody to see that and WWE is the place where you can show that and that’s not to take anything away from everybody else … if a dude like me can make a living surely those guys can.

Shawn Michaels Talks About James Vick Using The Superkick During MMA Fight: Yeah it was James Vick… I wanna say he’s like 6’7’’ or something like that, he’s a big kid, a big tall kid and he tweeted me a picture of it. One could argue that there are a lot of the guys that do that during a fight but to watch a dude that is 6’7’’… you know just the fact that they watch our stuff, cause I certainly watch theirs. I am appreciative. The Young Buck guys, they do the superkick, I think that’s cool. I guess people feel like it’s done too much and look, you can make that argument all day long…I feel like most of them were watching me when they were younger, that’s nice. {laughs} They can beat it into the ground it’s certainly never gonna affect me. The fact that they thought it was neat enough to do, that’s cool.

Rory Karpf on being chopped by Ric Flair in the ring: Him (Flair) just getting in the wrestling ring was pretty crazy. We had a wrestler show up, an independent wrestler a really nice guy but Ric didn’t want to get in the ring with him and he was like, “No man. I don’t like his physique.You got to get a better guy.” We just need a body you’re not even going to see it. So he’s like, “You get in the ring.” And he chopped me and I mean man it was like orgasmic. I mean this was like the top three moments of my life getting chopped by Ric Flair but you know he is almost like teaching me. Throwing punches and he was kicking me and he was saying, “No you got to put your head down, you got to do this.” Its like once he stepped in the ring he became like this different person. A totally different person like a teacher almost.”

Shawn Michaels on being paired with Sensational Sherri and what she added to his character: I received a phone call about how they were putting me with Sherri and I got the music and stuff like that. I remember them playing it for me(Sexy Boy Song), Sherri had gone out on TV and done the promo talking about me and putting herself with me I wasn’t sure… I was trying to figure out who I was and what I was going to be. I’m in my whole trying to find myself leaving The Rockers and taking time to do that. And again Pat Paterson he said, “Look, Sherri has been with two guys, okay DiBiase and Savage both top guys… We put you with her because she’s going to raise your stock. You get put next to her and that is going to put you on another level.” And I was like, OH. And then, of course, Sherri and I were friends from the old AWA days… It started out with the boy toy thing but then them putting her with me sort of gave me a direction. Again back then I don’t think they were called Cougars back then. But clearly, that was the vibe we were sort of given with she and I go out there with one another… It gave me a sexual component that I wasn’t aware I was going to have, but because I was with her it gave me that area.

Shawn Michaels talks how Triple H asked him to be a coach at the performance center: Hunter mentioned to me that we (NXT) have a whole lot of people who haven’t been where you’ve been and what you have done. “I just feel like you’ll bring in a different perspective. You’ve done a lot of Wrestlemania; You’ve been through a lot of experiences good, bad & otherwise. There is a value in that, a lot of do’s and don’ts good and bads; You certainly can help guys face every possible situation that they’re going to come up against.”

Shawn Michaels talks being a bad guy in the ring is better than being a babyface: I don’t know anybody that doesn’t like being a bad guy better than being a good guy. I don’t want to say it’s easier, certainly, at one time there was a lot of responsibility being a bad guy; Such as controlling the match, being the temple having the feel of the people, things in that nature. Creatively I think people feel more at ease of being a bad guy; because almost feel like whether it’s true or not you feel like you can do anything.

Shawn Michaels talks about staying away from wrestling when he retired: I retired because I wanted to stay home with my wife & children. For me – when I retired I felt that I needed to be adamant about the fact that I wanted to be away, away and if I skip in and out people will get the impression you want to still be around it. The schedule whether you try and start once a month, two then four, six and before you know it you’re back full time; so I knew I needed to stay away.

