Shawn Michaels Talks About What Sets WWE NXT Apart, His Role In NXT, More

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently joined The Rack to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights:

On his role in NXT:

“I actually am, for the first time in a long time. You know, I’ve been working some at the WWE Performance Center with NXT and I hadn’t been out on the road with them and we come back and watch a lot of film and things of that nature but, in my opinion, you can only get so much from film and sometimes you have to bet there live to see it and take it all in, I believe, to help these guys out and if that is indeed my job, which I believe it is, so I wanted to go on the road and be a part of it and experience it and sort of get a feel for the vibe that is NXT. I believe it to be different for WWE or quite honestly anything else out there. The audience is different and exciting and a phenomenal brand and I just wanted to get out here and see what it was like to take it on the road. It’s a quick one which is all I can really do anymore or have the patience to do, but it’s going to be exciting and I’m looking forward to three fun nights with the NXT crew.

“That is all on the NXT starts and Triple H, Matt Bloom, and Sara Amato and all the people who have put in so much time and energy into those individuals, but to me it’s the NXT Superstars; they are a young, hungry group and I agree with you that it is a different vibe. I believe it is everything pure about the wrestling business; you know, every one of them has a dream to go to the WWE and one day headline WrestleMania but this is an unbelievable fun process with them and you can feel it. To your point, when you’re out there, you can feel it and it is a palatable vibe out there and the excitement and energy that is unlike anything else out there. And I have to give all the credit to all those NXT stars out there who are the ones pulling that off, because it is their energy and their hard work that puts all those shows together and makes them as great as they are.”

On what sets NXT apart:

“I guess the commitment and the closeness; the greatest thing I enjoy about the Performance Center and NXT is the culture, it is absolutely nothing like the wrestling business that I was in and I don’t think it’s like anything like what you call wrestling business when you get into the business aspect of it. I think that’s what I enjoy most. They are all close, they are a team and it is a very close-knit group and it is very nice to see and wonderful to be a part of. For me, someone who is coming in from the outside and from a different generation, it’s something I’m very conscious of not wanting to disrupt and only trying to be a part of if I can add to it because it is so unbelievably special and I think it needs to be protected for as long as they can. So I have to say the culture, the mood and the overall positive energy and relationship everyone ha; it’s phenomenal and very hard to find.”