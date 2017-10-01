shawn-michaels2

Shawn Michaels Thanks New Orleans, Official WrestleMania 34 Logo, Daniel Bryan – Seattle Seahawks

– Below is video of Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella getting ready to support Bryan’s Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Playoffs over the weekend. The Hawks defeated the Detroit Lions 6-26 that night.

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels tweeted the following on last night’s RAW appearance:

– As noted, WWE has announced WrestleMania 34 for Sunday, April 8th in New Orleans. Below is a look at the official logo for the big event:

