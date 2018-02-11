Shawn Michaels To Be Honored By The Cauliflower Alley Club – Details

By
Andrew Ravens
-

The Cauliflower Alley Club has announced that WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels will be honored with the Art Abrams/Lou Thesz Lifetime Achievement Award at their reunion event in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 28th to May 2nd.

