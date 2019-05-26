Shawn Spears Addresses His Debut With All Elite Wrestling

Following the AEW All Elite Wrestling PPV, Shawn Spears FKA Tye Dillinger commented on his status with the promotion. Dillinger said he felt it was the right call to appear at Double or Nothing. Regarding Jox Moxley’s debut, Dillinger said that you could tell Moxley was happy to be out there. Dillger noted that he was a last-minute edition to the card and he didn’t have any issues being in the battle royal.

During another interview, Spears mentioned that he hasn’t signed a contract with AEW yet but said that the company feels like home.