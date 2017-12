As seen on this week’s episode of WWE NXT in Winter Park, FL at the Full Sail University on the WWE Network, Shayna Baszler made her NXT debut.

Ember Moon defeated Sonya Deville to retain her NXT Women’s Title. Post-match, Kairi Sane came out with a new theme and points at Moon. However, Shayna Baszler comes from behind and chokes out Kairi and stares down Moon.