Shayna Baszler On Being Featured In WWE 2K19, Four Horsewomen, More

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler spoke with UPROXX to discuss various topics. Here are the highlights.



WWE 2K19:



“I was just talking about how wild it is. Like anyone I would buy the old games and create myself and try to … I was one of the meticulous ones that spent three hours going through each move set from each position and picking the one [I wanted].”



MMA Four Horsewomen:



“If you wanna use myself and Ronda [Rousey] as an example, they’re way ahead of the curve. And I think especially Jessamyn, who also trained under Josh Barnett like myself. And Marina of course dabbled a little bit with Josh in that aspect. We’re not just MMA fighters coming over. Even our lineage in MMA comes from a catch wrestling, pro wrestling background. So it’s not surprising that being … the sports are pretty similar, just a different rule set. It’s a pretty easy transition. I think they’re way ahead of the curve, and we’re all gonna be turning some heads here real soon.”



NXT Four Horsewomen:



“They’re not in a stable. We’re not just four random guys. This is my whole argument about the thing. People are like, “Yeah but Charlotte is Ric Flair’s daughter.” But they weren’t just four guys that made history which the fake Four Horsewomen did. They’re four girls that made history. That’s great, but that’s not what the Four Horsemen did. They were a team. They were a stable. And we’re a team. You don’t see us needing counseling to stay friends and bickering and feuding over … You know what I mean?”

