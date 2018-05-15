Shayna Baszler Reacts To Ronda Rousey Getting Title Shot, Jim Ross Praises NXT Talent

– Shayna Baszler took to Twitter to comment on Ronda Rousey challenging Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Title at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view event:
REALITY is, it won’t be long, & we’ll be running the entire business #4HW https://t.co/C4t67KZ80y
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) May 15, 2018
– Jim Ross posted this high praise for WWE NXT star Lacey Evans on Twitter:
This lady is on the road to becoming very special in @WWE. #BlueChipper https://t.co/WIYGSKdffU
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 14, 2018