Shayna Baszler Reacts To Ronda Rousey Getting Title Shot, Jim Ross Praises NXT Talent

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– Shayna Baszler took to Twitter to comment on Ronda Rousey challenging Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Title at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view event:

– Jim Ross posted this high praise for WWE NXT star Lacey Evans on Twitter:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR