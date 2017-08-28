Shayna Baszler Talks About Competing in The Mae Young Classic, Four Horsewomen, More

Shayna Baszler recently spoke with TV Insider to promote the Mae Young Classic. Here are the highlights:

On competing in the Mae Young Classic:

“WWE is something I’ve had my eye on,” Baszler said. “After the call, I said to myself, ‘All right, it’s time to get it in gear.’ It fired me up to get into even better shape and get ready to go.”

On having the Four Horsewomen sit front row for the tournament:

“We’re such good friends and training partners and teammates,” Baszler said. “I specifically called all three of them and said, ‘Guys, this is the most important thing I’ve ever done in my combat sports career. I’d love for you guys to be there because you were there at the beginning of all of this, and I would like you to be there for this.’ They were like, ‘Yeah, you got it. We’ll drop whatever we are doing. We’re there.’”