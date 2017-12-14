Shayna Baszler To Debut On NXT Soon

WWE announced during tonight’s special NXT broadcast on the USA Network that mixed-martial-arts star turned wrestler Shayna Baszler, who was part of the recent Mae Young Classic Tournament, will make her debut as part of the NXT brand soon.
Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Impact Wrestling is pushing the intellectual property and freedom aspects in...
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!