Sheamus And Cesaro On Winning RAW Turmoil (Video), Tommaso Ciampa On His Past Year, Fans On Factions

– As noted, Sheamus and Cesaro won the Tag Team Turmoil match on tonight’s WWE RAW from London to become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys. In the Fallout video above, Cesaro disses Mike Rome before Sheamus points to their impressive win over 4 other teams on RAW. They end it by saying they don’t set the bar because they are the bar.

– WWE has a poll asking fans which legendary faction they would like to see return – The Four Horsemen, Evolution, The Shield, D-Generation X, The nWo, The Nexus or The Nation of Domination. As of this writing, 55% went with The Shield while 12% voted for nWo, 11% for DX, 8% for Nexus and 5% for Evolution. The others received less than 5%.

– WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa turned 32 years old today. He wrote the following on the past year with WWE: