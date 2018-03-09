Sheamus And Cesaro Reveal How They Came Up With The Bar Gimmick

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro recently appeared on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness (transcript via sportskeeda.com). During the interview, they spoke about how they came up with the Bar gimmick. Here is what he had to say:

Cesaro: We did one of those, like a VIP meet and greet in Germany, I think it was, on the European tour, and we didn’t have a pose or anything. Everyone turns up and, usually, you just put your fist up and “Grrr,” like do your wrestler face or whatever. I think we just put our thumbs up and Sheamus mentioned how Trump may have ruined the thumbs up, so we just put the thumb in the middle. Then we were like, thinking, “That kinds of looks like…mediocre.” It looks like when something’s kind of okay. We were like, “We’re better than that. We’ve got to be the bar. We’re above it. We are the bar.” And that kind of evolved into, “We don’t just set the bar, we are The Bar,” and that was just out of us goofing around that that happened.

Sheamus: The matching gear was a big thing, too. This didn’t just happen overnight. It was progressional. We were still wearing our own stuff – then, at Mania, we changed to suit jakcets and the kilts, then we turned heel, then we were wearing the army jackets with the kilts. Then the next week, we had matching gear. Everything has dragged out so, for us, it has meant a lot more.