The Miz To Celebrate On WWE RAW, Sheamus and Cesaro Post-Extreme Rules Video, Alexa Bliss

– Above is video of new RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus talking to Mike Rome after their Steel Cage win over The Hardys at Extreme Rules. Cesaro mocks The Hardys and says them picking the stipulation backfired on them. Cesaro and Sheamus insist that they don’t just set the bar, they are the bar. Apparently Cesaro was jacked up from too much coffee.

– New WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz appeared on RAW Talk with Maryse after Extreme Rules went off the air and promised a celebration like none other as his Intercontinental title Comeback Tour will begin on this week’s RAW. As noted, Miz became a seven-time Intercontinental Champion with the win over Dean Ambrose in the Extreme Rules opener.

– RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss tweeted the following after defeating Bayley in the “Kendo Stick on a Pole” match at Extreme Rules, which ended fairly quickly: