Sheamus Comments On His Injury (Video), Mike Kanellis Responds To His Critics

– As previously noted, Sheamus has been rehabbing spinal stenosis which is the same condition that ended the careers of Steve Austin and Edge.

Sheamus recently did a video where he talked about his injury and the rehab process:

– Mike Kanellis (Bennett) posted the following on Instagram in response to his critics:

“You only got to @wwe because of your wife….and yet I smile. You are just a jobber…and yet I smile. You should have gone to #NXT…and yet I smile. You won’t last there(WWE) long…and yet I smile. I smile because I work hard and hard work will always pay off.”