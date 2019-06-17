Sheamus Explains How He Lost 40 Pounds, Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James

— An all-new episode of WWE Ride Along will air on the WWE Network tonight immediately following Raw with Cesaro and Sheamus in one car and Carmella and R-Truth in the other. In this preview clip from the episode, Sheamus explains how he lost 40 pounds.

Sheamus talks to Cesaro about busting out of his exercise comfort zone with his “Celtic Warrior Workout” YouTube channel as he lost 40 pounds in six months. He launched the channel after getting bored with his workout routine.

— At WWE TLC 2017, Mickie James looked to capture her seventh Women’s Championship from Alexa Bliss. Courtesy of the WWE Network, here is the match in its entirety.